Local judge found dead in home

WKYC 11:21 AM. EST January 22, 2017

A local judge was found dead Sunday morning. 

Raymond Pianka, 65, was found inside his home on Ellen Court in Cleveland.

Pianka was elected to serve the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court in 1995.

As the Housing Court Judge, Pianka  implemented numerous innovative programs to obtain compliance with the City of Cleveland’s building, housing, and health codes.

According to his colleagues, he was a good guy and will be missed dearly. 

 

 

 

