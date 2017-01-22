Local judge found dead in home

(Photo: Cleveland Municipal Court)

A local judge was found dead Sunday morning.

Raymond Pianka, 65, was found inside his home on Ellen Court in Cleveland.

Pianka was elected to serve the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court in 1995.

As the Housing Court Judge, Pianka implemented numerous innovative programs to obtain compliance with the City of Cleveland’s building, housing, and health codes.

According to his colleagues, he was a good guy and will be missed dearly.

Just received word my long time friend and our Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka has passed away.

Please pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/Ahho8eJGf9 — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) January 22, 2017

