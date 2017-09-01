Luxury hotel opens near Cleveland Hopkins Airport

NORTH OLMSTED - If you’re looking for luxury as you fly in and out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport, you won’t have to travel far.

Aloft Cleveland Airport is officially open for guests and welcomed them with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The $15 million dollar project, built by Iris S. Wolstein and Heritage Development has 1,800 square feet of meeting space and 137 guest rooms.

Some of the amenities include: a full fitness center, indoor pool, free WIFI and shuttle service to the airport.

The hotel is located on Great Northern Boulevard, adjacent to Moen Corporation World Headquarters.

