Maggiano's in Beachwood to close in September

Maggiano's Little Italy has decided to close its Beachwood Place location after 12 years in business.

The restaurant, located at 26300 Cedar Road, will remain open until September 27.

"Our lease at this location has expired and we made the tough decision to not renew it," Vice President and Chief Operation Officer Genifer Gray said in a statement. "We are very grateful to our Teammates and loyal Guests who have visited this restaurant since we opened our doors in 2005.”

The Beachwood restaurant is currently the only Maggiano's in Northeast Ohio. The only other location in the state is in Cincinnati.

