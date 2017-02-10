Man accused of killing Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Velez released on bond

(Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND - The man accused of hitting and killing a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with his car has been released from Cuyahoga County Jail on bond.

Joshua Gaspar, 37, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Trooper Kenneth Velez was struck and killed on I-90 in Lakewood while enforcing traffic outside his vehicle on September 15, 2016.

Court documents indicate Gaspar has conditions on his release including being prohibited from driving. He is also subject to regular drug testing.

Gaspar is due back in court on March 1.

Police say Gaspar hit and killed Velez while under the influence of drugs, but as The Investigator Tom Meyer has reported, Gaspar's attorney says he was on prescription methadone.

Gaspar was arrested in Alabama on 2013 on charges of “attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.” The 37-year-old was paroled to Ohio, where he was raised.

According to the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts, Gaspar has priors for aggravated theft and drug possession.

(© 2017 WKYC)