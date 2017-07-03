Man charged with murder in Parma Heights double homicide

PARMA HEIGHTS - A jailhouse pen pal is accused of murdering a couple in a Parma Heights home.



Thomas Knuff is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. He appeared in the Parma Municipal Court Monday, where his bond was set at $50 million.

At a news conference Monday, authorities said Knuff stabbed John Mann and Regina Capobianco multiple times at Mann's home on Nelwood Road back in May. Police didn't discover their decomposing bodies until June 21, while conducting a welfare check on Capobianco.

Investigators say Knuff and Capobianco had been pen pals for several years while he was in prison. Knuff was serving a more than 15 year sentence for aggravated robbery with a weapon.

Knuff had just been released on April 11, when both victims picked him up from the Lorain Correctional Institution.

It's not clear exactly what day Mann and Capobianco were murdered, but police believe their bodies were inside Mann's home for about five weeks.

Knuff was taken into custody by police on May 31. He was questioned about Capobianco, who had been reported missing by her family. There were also warrants out for Knuff on unrelated crimes. He was questioned by police and released.

On June 30, police arrested Knuff at a home in Brunswick and took him into custody without incident. The arrest was made nine days after the bodies of Mann and Capobianco were discovered.

