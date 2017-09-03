Man dies after being shot and crashing car on Cleveland's East side

A 29-year-old was shot was shot near East 118th and Buckeye Ave, Saturday evening.

According to reports, the victim was stopped in his car talking to someone else in a separate vehicle when two unknown black males walked by and fired shots.

The victim was shot and hit the gas inside his vehicle, lost control and crashed into a building.

With gunshot wounds to the chest and back,he was transported to University Hospitals where he later died.

A 27-year-old white male was standing outside the vehicle as officials arrived.

He was later arrested after he was seen removing a duffel bag filled with drugs from the vehicle and placing it behind a building.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at (216) 621-1234.

