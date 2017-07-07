Man ejected from car, killed in Solon crash

(Photo: WKYC)

SOLON - Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he was ejected from his car early Friday.

According to police, the crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on U.S. 422 eastbound between Harper Road and state Route 91.

Officers found the man ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, a 2006 Nissan Altima, was ripped in two halves.

Police say the car appeared to have struck several trees before it rolled over multiple times.

Police also say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The driver has not been identified.

© 2017 WKYC-TV