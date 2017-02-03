Man fatally stabbed in Strongsville home

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC, Custom)

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside a Strongsville home this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the 13500 block of Sprague Road around 12:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where he died.

Police have not confirmed information on a suspect. Stay with WKYC.com as updates become available.

