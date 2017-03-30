Richmond Heights man flees police, drives car down 300-foot ravine

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC, Custom)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS - A Richmond Heights man went off the deep end during an attempt to evade police Thursday morning.

Euclid Police received a call of an erratic driver. When officers located the man's car, he accelerated onto Chardon Road.

Police say the man pulled into his own driveway at the 24500 block of Chardon Road but didn't stop. Instead, the man's vehicle continued about 60 feet behind his home and over a 300-foot drop into a ravine.

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC, Custom)

The man bailed from the car and fled on foot, but was quickly caught by police K-9s. Police say that, despite the car plunging into the ravine, the man only had scrapes and bruises.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is currently facing charges in jail.

© 2017 WKYC-TV