Man drives to Brooklyn Walmart after woman shoots him in Parma

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PARMA - Police are investigating after a man was shot prior to driving to a Walmart, where he collapsed.

Police say a 29-year-old woman called them to report that she had shot a man at the 5200 block of Knollwood Drive just after midnight.

The woman told police the man left in a vehicle after she shot him.

Minutes later, police received a call from a 35-year-old man who had entered the front entrance to the Walmart at 10000 Brookpark Road in Brooklyn.

The man said he had been shot in the chest prior to collapsing. He was taken to MetroHealth in an unknown condition.

The woman was taken into custody and has not been charged. Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

© 2017 WKYC-TV