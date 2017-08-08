WKYC
Man hit and killed by car near the Detroit Shoreway

WKYC 11:56 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

A 35-year-old male was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening. 

The accident occurred on Lake Ave and Clifton Blvd. 

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died. 

 

 

