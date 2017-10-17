Man impersonating police officer pulls teen over in Bay Village

Bay Village Police (Photo: WKYC)

BAY VILLAGE - A 17-year-old girl reported being pulled over by a man who claimed to be a police officer in Bay Village earlier this month.

Police say the man stopped the girl around 11:20 p.m. on Rexford Avenue near Aberdeen Road Oct. 6. The man reportedly followed the girl for a short distance before pulling her over.

The man was driving a dark-colored SUV with a single blue flashing light on the roof. The vehicle did not have a spotlight, visor light or grill lights.

The man reportedly shined a flashlight in the girl's face and requested to see her driver's license and proof of insurance. He told the girl he pulled her over for "going left of center" and asked her if she'd "done anything bad or suspicious" that evening.

Police say the man was described as being tall, in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair. He wore a dark blue or black uniform shirt but had no badge, name tag or patches.

Police say the man never identified himself or provided his agency. Police still have not been able to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-899-3485.

