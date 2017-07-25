Man in serious conditon after shooting in Collinwood neighborhood

(Photo: Derek Labeaud/ WKYC)

A Cleveland man was shot near the Collinwood area early Wednesday morning.

The male was shot in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at East 140th and St. Clair Ave.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals in serious condition.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV