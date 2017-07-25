Man in serious conditon after shooting in Collinwood neighborhood

WKYC
A Cleveland man was shot near the Collinwood area early Wednesday morning.

The male was shot in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at East 140th and St. Clair Ave.  

The victim was transported to University Hospitals in serious condition. 

No further information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates as they become available. 

