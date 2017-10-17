WKYC
Man in viral video reacts to Euclid officer's firing

Driver of viral video that cost Euclid officer his job speaks

Chris Tye , WKYC 11:41 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

EUCLID - It was August 12th.

A traffic stop that turned violent.

25-year-old Richard Hubbard III was pulled over on E 228th St. just before 10:30 a.m. for "a moving/traffic violation." Hubbard was ordered to exit the car and face away so he could be taken into custody.

Police say Hubbard refused, and a violent struggle ensued. The video that was captured shows officer Michael Amiott taking Hubbard to the ground, punching him multiple times.

Initially, Amiott was suspended for 15 days without pay, then 30 additional days were tacked on. 

Then late last week, Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail announced Amiott was being terminated because of "further complaints regarding his professional conduct".

Tuesday night, Hubbard about news of the termination. "When my attorney told me, I was jumping for joy. He really deserved it.

"I would like an apology," Hubbard added. "Please, that would be a good thing. He (Amiott) hasn't said anything."

Hubbard is still facing resisting arrest charges but maintains he never laid a hand on the officer. They're fighting the charge in court.

WATCH: Richard Hubbard III's press conference from WKYC's Facebook Live: 

