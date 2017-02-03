Man killed by train in Berea identified after 37 years

BEREA, OHIO - A man who was struck and killed by a train nearly 40 years ago has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

On Nov. 14, 1980, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near Front Street in Berea. Investigators believed the victim was a man of Asian or American Indian descent in his late 20s. The man could not be identified and was buried in Cleveland's Memorial Park.

The DNA Parentage and Identification Department, which follows up on old cases, and the Berea Police Department entered the victim's original post-mortem fingerprint card into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System. Analysts also compared the prints to the Next Generation Identification database.

As a result, a match was made to James Francis Williams of Grand Haven, Michigan.

Authorities tracked down Williams' vital statistics and were able to notify his next of kin.

