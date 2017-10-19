WKYC
Man killed in Gates Mills garbage truck crash

WKYC 10:05 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

GATES MILLS - A Thompson man was killed when the waste management truck he was driving overturned and hit a guardrail Wednesday morning.

Police say Travis Gelhausen, 25, was driving the truck westbound on Brigham Road and failed to make a right turn onto Chagrin River Road. The truck overturned and struck the guardrail.

EMS was called to the scene, where Gelhausen was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

