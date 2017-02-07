WKYC
Man kills wife inside Lakewood home

WKYC 11:29 AM. EST February 07, 2017

LAKEWOOD, OHIO - Police are investigating after a man shot his wife dead inside a Lakewood home Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man called dispatch just before 9 a.m. stating his son had shot his daughter-in-law at the 12900 block of Plover Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect, a 38-year-old man, surrendered and was taken to Lakewood City Jail.

Inside the home, officers found the body of the suspect's 36-year-old wife on a bed in the basement. The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Police have not released any identities. 

