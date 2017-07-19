Man threatens to shoot South Euclid restaurant employee over sandwich

(Photo: badmanproduction, BAD MAN PRODUCTION)

SOUTH EUCLID - South Euclid Police were called to a fast food restaurant Tuesday to deal with a very dissatisfied customer.

A restaurant employee called police stating that an angry man had stormed into the restaurant and was "acting crazy," police say.

The man reportedly yelled that he had a gun and was going to shoot someone before he entered the kitchen area of the restaurant stating he was going to "deal with" the employee who made his sandwich.

When officers arrived, the man remained uncooperative and told them he wasn't happy with the way his sandwich tasted.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.

South Euclid Police shared these tips for those who also experience unsatisfactory fast food visits:

© 2017 WKYC-TV