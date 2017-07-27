Man turns himself in for killing Fairview Park woman

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FAIRVIEW PARK - A man is in custody after he walked into a Cleveland Police station and admitted to killing someone in Fairview Park.

Officers responded to an apartment at the 20100 block of Lorain Road and found a female dead inside. The victim's age and identity has not been provided.

The man is in custody with Fairview Park Police.

Police say the killing was an isolated incident, meaning they don't believe anyone else is at risk.

