Mandel Jewish Community Center of Cleveland among several nationwide bomb threats

BEACHWOOD - The Jewish Community Center Association of North America reports that 11 of their centers received called-in bomb threats on Monday.

Among them were the Mandel JCC in Beachwood.

According to Beachwood Police, the threat was made at 11:17 a.m. Officers investigated and found that it was a false alarm.

Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Stephen H. Hoffman released the following statement on Monday evening: Like many JCCs around the country, the Mandel JCC received a bomb threat phone call today that was determined to be non-credible. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland's director of community wide security was immediately on-site, working in partnership with Mandel JCC's security officers and Beachwood police, who conducted a building-wide search which included the use of bomb-sniffing dogs. They determined the threat was non-credible and the building remains open for business as usual. Recently, there have been many reported incidents of calls similar in nature to JCCs around the country. The Federation is in constant communication with local and national security organizations and continues to assess and address the safety and security of our local Jewish institutions on an ongoing basis.

Also on Monday, the White House reacted to the rash of bomb threats against the Jewish community in this statement via NBC News: "Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom. The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable."

President Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is Jewish, added the following on Twitter:

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

According to the JCC Association of North America, there have been 69 incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province since the beginning of 2017. All of the bomb threats have turned out to be non-credible.

