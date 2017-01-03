Maple Heights man charged with aggravated murder for New Year's shooting

Booking photo of Charles Hundley (Photo: Maple Heights Police Department)

MAPLE HEIGHTS - Maple Heights Police have a man in custody for the New Year's Day shooting that took the life of a 31-year-old man.

Charles Hundley, 47, of Maple Heights, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Police say an argument broke out that turned physical during a New Year's Eve party held at a house in the 5400 block of Morgan Street.

Just before 2:00 a.m., the altercation turned deadly when a handgun was fired, and the male was hit in the head. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

Police later arrested Hundley for the shooting, but are still looking for more information related to this case. Contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624.