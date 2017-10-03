Maple Heights superintendent suspended for pants prank

(Photo: Maple Heights School District)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The superintendent of an Ohio public school district has been suspended after he was caught on video at a football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president.

Maple Heights School Board President Pamela Crews says Superintendent Charles Keenan was suspended for 10 days without pay and required to issue a letter of apology for the August incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

Keenan says his intent was to be playful with board Vice President Michael White, and he didn't mean to pull White's pants all the way down.

