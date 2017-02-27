Maple Heights teacher selected to attend President Trump's speech

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe, WKYC, Custom)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Milkovich Middle School teacher Jalen Brown has been chosen by Rep. Jim Renacci to be his guest for President's Trump's speech this week in Washington D.C.

Brown, a seventh grade teacher, was one of the students in the Cleveland empowerment group last year. He will be spending the day with Renacci as a guest before attending President Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night.

