Maple Heights teacher selected to attend President Trump's speech

WKYC 2:17 PM. EST February 27, 2017

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Milkovich Middle School teacher Jalen Brown has been chosen by Rep. Jim Renacci to be his guest for President's Trump's speech this week in Washington D.C.

Brown, a seventh grade teacher, was one of the students in the Cleveland empowerment group last year. He will be spending the day with Renacci as a guest before attending President Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night.

Learn more about Brown on Channel 3 News tonight at 6 p.m.

