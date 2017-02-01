Mayor Jackson's plan for spending income tax increase

Frank Jackson on income tax increase (Photo: WKYC)

Citizens in Cleveland voted for a half of 1 percent income tax increase in November. Mayor Frank Jackson released his plan for how to spend that money Wednesday, just one day after he announced he’ll run for reelection.

The municipal income tax will increase from 2 percent to 2.5 percent. This is the first income tax increase in Cleveland in more than 32 years. It will generate $83.5 for the city’s general fund.

The Mayor wants to use the $83.5 million to restore and enhance city services, hiring 350 new employees.

He wants to give the Public Works Department $4.6 million to improve street sweeping, pothole repair, waste collection and leaf removal.

He wants to add 33 employees to the Building and Housing Department and remove condemned and blighted properties.

Animal control would get a $4 million kennel to open in the fall. Firemen would get ballistic vests.

Mayor Jackson wants to add 93 employees to the Division of Police, including 65 patrol officers.

These are just a few of the highlights from the mayor’s 500+ page estimate.

City council will hold hearings on the proposal and likely modify much of it before passing.

City councilman and mayoral candidate Jeff Johnson says it’s hard to argue against the headlines of improving neighborhoods and services. But Johnson doesn’t think Mayor Jackson will deliver. Johnson says that Jackson has made similar promises in the past that have gone unfulfilled.



