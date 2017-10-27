Medical examiner: Melinda Pleskovic died from gunshot, stab wounds

STRONGSVILLE - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has issued a cause of death for Melinda Pleskovic, the Strongsville teacher found murdered in her home Monday.

According to the medical examiner, Pleskovic died from "gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries of the trunk with skeletal, vascular an visceral injuries."

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Pleskovic, 49, was a sixth grade teacher at Strongsville Middle School. Her husband and future son-in-law found her dead inside her Blazing Star Drive home Monday night.

Pleskovic's husband told dispatch during a 911 call that people had recently tried to break into their home and Pleskovic talked about being harassed in numerous Facebook posts, though Strongsville Police deny reports of break-ins in the area.

Pleskovic's son, who has Down Syndrome, was home with her when she died, according to her husband's 911 call.

Calling hours for Pleskovic are today. Funeral services will be Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church on 276 E. Bagley Road in Berea at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Strongsville Cemetery.

