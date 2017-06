NORTH OLMSTED - North Olmsted Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since May 19.

Grace Schall, 15, is described as being 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Police have not provided information on where Schall was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-77703535.

