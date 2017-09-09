MISSING | 78-year-old Maple Heights man suffers from dementia

(Photo: Maple Heights Police Dept.)

Maple Heights police and the Cuyahoga County Public Safety Service have issued a missing adult alert for an elderly Maple Heights man.

Roy Mobley, 78, suffers from dementia. He was last Friday around 7 a.m. wearing a tan jacket, black pants, and white tennis shoes. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 lbs., balding with white hair on the side, and a white beard.

Authorities believe Mobley could possibly be in the University Heights/South Euclid area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Dept. at (216) 662-1234.

