Missing adult alert: Police concerned for safety of Euclid man

EUCLID, Ohio -- Authorities have issued a missing adult alert for a 21-year-old Euclid man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

William Bonner left his Lake Shore Boulevard residence on foot around 6 p.m. but didn’t return.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety because Bonner suffers from “mental impairment,” authorities say.

The counties impacted by the alert include Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit.

Bonner is described as 5’9” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and green shirt with khaki pants and grey shoes.

Anybody who sees Bonner is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

