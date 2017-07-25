MISSING | Bedford runaway teen last seen Thursday

BEDFORD - Police are searching for a teen runaway last seen Thursday.

Lillian Pattenaude, 16, left a note stating she was going to run away from her Northfield Road home. Her note did not provide a destination, but police say she has relatives in Florida and has talked about Colorado and California in the past.

Lillian is also known to frequent the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police don't know what Lillian was wearing when she left home, but say she appears to have taken clothing with her.

Lillian is described as being 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds with blonde and brown hair. She walks with a pronounced gate due to hip surgery.

