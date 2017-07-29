MISSING | Cleveland Heights man with Alzheimer's last seen Friday night

The Ohio Attorney General's office has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Willie Williamson, a Cleveland Heights man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
Authorities say Williamson left his home on Thorne Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday and has not returned since. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 135 lbs. with black skin, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.
Additionally, due to his Alzheimer's, officials say Williamson in need of medication as soon as possible.
A silver 2016 Honda Civic, looking like the one below, is also believed to be involved. The license plate number is MCH5111.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to immediately call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.
