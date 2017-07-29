MISSING | Cleveland Heights man with Alzheimer's last seen Friday night

(Photo: Ohio Attorney General's office)

The Ohio Attorney General's office has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Willie Williamson, a Cleveland Heights man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Authorities say Williamson left his home on Thorne Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday and has not returned since. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 135 lbs. with black skin, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Additionally, due to his Alzheimer's, officials say Williamson in need of medication as soon as possible.

A silver 2016 Honda Civic, looking like the one below, is also believed to be involved. The license plate number is MCH5111.

(Photo: Ohio Attorney General's office)

Anyone with relevant information is asked to immediately call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.

