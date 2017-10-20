Missing adult alert cancelled; elderly Lakewood woman found safe

(Photo: Lakewood Police Dept.)

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled for a 68-year-old Lakewood woman who had been missing since early Friday morning.

Authorities say Barbara Swan was safely located at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland. She had left her Rosewood Ave. home on foot around 2 a.m. and did not return, prompting officials to send the alert.

Swan's disappearance was particularly concerning as she suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

In a statement, the Lakewood Police Dept. thanked those who assisted in locating Swan.

© 2017 WKYC-TV