Missing elderly man found

UPDATE | 7:50 A.M. -- The missing adult alert for Curtis Carlisle was canceled. No information was provided on where he was found.

Original story below...

EUCLID, Ohio -- Authorities have issued a missing adult alert for an 84-year-old man who left a family member's residence and did not return home.

Curtis Carlisle was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Hawthorne Drive in Euclid.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with OH plate number ELT3740.

He is described as 6'2" tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Carlisle is in the early stages of dementia, according to authorities.

The missing adult alert is in effect for several counties:

Cuyahoga

Ashtabula

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Anybody who sees Carlisle or the described vehicle is asked to call authorities immediately.

