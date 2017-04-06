MISSING | North Olmsted man with disabilities last seen leaving work

(Photo: Westlake Police, Custom)

WESTLAKE - Authorities are searching for a North Olmsted man who was last seen leaving his job in Westlake Tuesday.

According to police, Ceriece "Cecil" Jackson, 48, left his Westlake job and took an RTA bus downtown Tuesday morning. He has not been heard from since then.

Police say Jackson is developmentally disabled and it is unknown if he has his medications. Police also say Jackson is street-savvy and has slept on the streets in prior incidents in which he was found in East Cleveland and Northfield Park.

Jackson is described as being 6 feet tall and of heavier build. He is bald with brown eyes and has a prosthetic left leg.

