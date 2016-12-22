Mixed-use development may attract more families to Ohio City

A project that’s underway right now will bring residential, commercial, office and education space to Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood.

It’s a massive undertaking in progress on Detroit Avenue between West 25th and West 28th.

The developer, The Snavely Group, had young families in mind while imagining the complex.

At this point in construction it looks like a giant pit. But when it’s finished in 2018, the $70 million site will include 194 apartment units, 180 underground parking spaces, office and retail space, as well as The Music Settlement, a music therapy center and school.

It will also house two draws some say the neighborhood needs: an early childhood center and a grocery store.

Young adults with growing families tend to flee to the suburbs.

That’s a group Ohio City Incorporated wants to attract and retain.

Adding childcare and a food store could entice them to.

Phase 1 sits on the north side of Detroit Avenue.

Phase 2, on the south side of Detroit, will include some low-income units and more commercial space.