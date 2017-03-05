Mother: One of 2 missing girls from East Cleveland is home safe

Jasmine Conaway, 15, was last seen February 23 in East Cleveland. (Photo: East Cleveland Police Department)

One of two girls missing from Carrington Youth Academy has returned home safe.

WKYC's Hilary Golston spoke with Jasmine Conaway's mother, who said Jasmine is back at home and is safe.

On Saturday, East Cleveland Police said Jasmine Conaway and Charday Franklin, both 15 years old, went missing from the same location, 2114 Noble Road – Carrington Youth Academy – on Feb. 23.

East Cleveland Police said both girls have mental disabilities and have not been taking their medication.

Police believe the two left the group home together.

Charday Franklin is still missing.

Charday weighs 90 pounds and has a tattoo of a flower on her arm and ‘Lena’ on her neck.

If you have seen Charday, you’re asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.

Jasmine's mother says Jasmine did walk away and, according to the mother, the school allowed it. The mother says that the other girl who also walked away -- Charday Franklin -- from Carrington is still missing.

