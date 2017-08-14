Multiple pedestrians struck by car in Broadview Hts.

(Photo: Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

BROADVIEW HTS. - Police are at the scene at the intersection of Route 82 and Taylor Ave. in Broadview Heights after several pedestrians were hit by a car.

Broadview Hts Police say multiple pedestrians struck by a car. Rt 82 and Taylor. No other info at this time. pic.twitter.com/lJkqF02Ojk — Brandon Simmons (@216Brandon) August 14, 2017

A number of persons have been taken to an area hospital. Broadview Heights Police have yet to release any further details at this time.

