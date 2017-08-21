North Royalton in contest to provide 'Gears for Grins'

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

NORTH ROYALTON - North Royalton City Schools and the North Royalton Education Foundation are working to get a new program started that will allow them to have adaptive bicycles for children with special needs.

A program like this can be costly, so they’ve entered a contest to win grant money from State Farm.

North Royalton’s "Gears for Grins" program is one of 200 causes competing for a chance to win $25,000.

Voting runs through August 25, and you can vote up to 10 times per day.

"The impact of this program extends far beyond our city's kids and far beyond this year," said board member Dr. John Kelly, in a statement.

"These cycles will be kept and maintained so that they are available for use for children for many years to come. The joys of family time riding together in the Cleveland Metroparks could create lasting family memories. Many times it seems like there is little for our families to smile about. This would provide ear-to-ear grins for many, many, years."

You can click on this link to vote.

The top 40 causes will be announced on September 28, and each will win the grant.

