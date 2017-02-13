Neighbors on alert after car break-ins in Lyndhurst

(Photo: Lyndhurst Police Department/Facebook)

LYNDHURST - Neighbors in one Lyndhurst neighborhood say thieves hit 20 vehicles just last week, and one car was even stolen.

After speaking with a security expert we found may tips to keep your car safe, like maybe even keeping it old school and use the club.

Driving down Lynd Avenue. everything seems quiet.

But last week, some residents had a not-so-normal wakeup call from the Lyndhurst Police Department. Cars broken into, personal items stolen.

One even took a spare set of keys from a car and then came back the next day and stole the car.

Alan Gilmore III, CEO of Gilmore Security, gave us a look at the top three ways you can protect your car...

Number 1: Don't leave anything of value out on the seats

Number 2: Park in the garage

Number 3: most importantly to Keep your doors locked

A tought lesson learned for many residents in the Lyndhurst area.

(© 2017 WKYC)