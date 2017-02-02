New scrutiny over what went wrong in Defreeze case

Tonight the community is taking a close, honest look at the breakdown last week that kept news of the disappearance of 14-year old Alianna Defreeze from getting out sooner.

According to police, officials at her school claimed a “software malfunction” was to blame.

Relatives say the girl boarded an RTA bus at 6:30 in the morning, but did not find out until 4:15 in the afternoon that she was missing.

The relatives also told police they only found out after they called the school to cancel a parent-teacher meeting.

Nearly 10 hours passed before police or the media were notified of the disappearance.

Residents worry that time may have cost a life.

“The police should’ve got right up and just start looking, you know everybody, the community should’ve just started looking for her,” said Faye Tipton, a concerned parent. “It’s just sad.”

On Thursday Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson weighed in on the case and concerns that abandoned homes, such as the one where Defreeze’s body was found, give criminals places to hide.

Jackson said he will look at the city’s budget to see if there may be room for demolitions.

“If there is, we’ll do what we need to do,” he said.

Aliana’s school, East Prep & Village Prep Woodland Hills, also released a statement, explaining that they are conducting a thorough review “to ensure all of our parents receive timely notification of absences in the future.”

