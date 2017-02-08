New tenants announced for new CLE high-rise

There was a big announcement Wednesday regarding a new downtown development project that has been out of the headlines for some time.

Known as the NuCLEus project, developers at Stark Enterprises say would serve as a kind of "nucleus," with East Fourth Street on one side and the Q on The other.

And they are now naming future tenants.

They include Cleveland Live, a 48-thousand square foot entertainment venue that could host everything from concerts to watch parties.

Shake Shack, HopCat, and a new concept café by Starbucks are also in the mix.

The building would become the fourth tallest in Cleveland and also house the Benesch Law Firm, condos and apartments, parking, and a hotel to be announced.

“All of the tenants that we’re announcing today are new to Cleveland and in most cases if not all new to Ohio,” said Lisa Schwan, Stark Enterprises. “It’s going to be a hub of activity in and of itself and connects all these other great assets that we have in downtown already.”

The goal is to be up and running by 2019, though critics have reason to be skeptical.

Work was supposed to start last year and a groundbreaking has yet to be scheduled.

Plus, city officials are not saying it is a done deal.

“The City continues to work with Stark Enterprises to address the complex issues associated with the NuCLEus project,” city spokesman Dan Williams said in a statement. “Financing such a large project is complex and multi-layered and these discussions are on-going.”

Stark has pulled off big projects locally, including Crocker Park.

