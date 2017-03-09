No weapons found in vehicle of man shot by Strongsville police

March 7, 2017: A police chase that ended in a crash caused the closure of I-71 at Route 3 in Medina. (Photo: WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

STRONGSVILLE - The Ohio Attorney General's Office says no weapons were found in the van belonging to the man who led police on a chase before he was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday.

BCI searched the van of Roy D. Evans, Jr. and found no weapons, but investigators are still working to determine whether Evans used the van itself as a weapon.

Evans allegedly led officers on a chase after they attempted to stop him on Pearl Road for a traffic violation around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday. The chase ended on Interstate 71 in Medina County near Route 3, where an officer fired at least one shot, killing Evans.

Evans' girlfriend and three children were also inside the van. None of them were injured.

Police say no officers were hurt, but two Strongsville Police cruisers sustained damage.

