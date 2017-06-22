North Ridgeville Police locate missing teen with autism

The North Ridgeville Police has located the missing teen with autism.

14-year-old Ehren Johnson was found safe on SR 83.

He was last seen near the 5400 block of Olive Avenue, around 7:30p.m.

He was wearing a blue shirt that reads, " Magnificent Beast", blue shorts, and gray shoes.

Ehren is severely autistic and considered endangered.

Last year Ehren made it to Avon lake before he was located.

If approached, he is likely to run.

If you see him or have any information, dial 9-1-1 or North Ridgeville Police at 440-327-2191.

