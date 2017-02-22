North Royalton Police: Girl, 15, missing since Tuesday

Chloe Demagall (Photo: NRPD Facebook page)

According to the North Royalton Police Department's Facebook page, Chloe Demagall has been missing since 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chloe, 15, stands 5'3" tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair that is currently dyed pink, according to the page.

She has blue/hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an orange "Eastlake" t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, black and white Adidas shoes, and carrying a silver "Coach" purse, the post reads.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the North Royalton Police Department at (440) 237-8686

