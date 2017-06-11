North Royalton Police investigate possible triple homicide

(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

North Royalton police are currently conducting a homicide investigation after three people were found dead in a Ridge Road residence Sunday evening.

According to the department, the victims appear to be a 40-year-old woman and her two adult daughters. Cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but the department says it appears to be gunshot related.

Police know of no possible suspects at this time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently on scene, although they are still awaiting a search warrant to enter the home.

Authorities added the area is secure and they do not believe neighborhood residents are at any further risk.

