Northfield woman claims she won $500K lottery; lottery says $500 prize

(Photo: The Washington Post, 2014 The Washington Post)

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio woman claims to have won $500,000 on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket, while the lottery says she won only the $500 she received.



Penelope Demetriades filed a claim against the lottery Monday in Ohio's Court of Claims. The Northfield woman says she bought a ticket in September at a convenience store in Macedonia. She says a store employee said she won $500 and gave her that prize.



Demetriades says she later determined she won $500,000, but employees wouldn't honor her ticket, saying it was destroyed or thrown.



She alleges breach of contract, among other things, and is seeking compensatory damages and a judgment that she won $500,000.

The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket, and it was a $500 winner.

