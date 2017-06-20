Nurse saves baby at scene of deadly Parma crash

PARMA - Police say a nurse who was at the scene of a crash that left one man dead is credited with saving a baby who stopped breathing.

According to police, a head-on crash between a Subaru Outback and Honda Pilot occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at the 3800 block of Snow Road.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as 23-year-old Luke Kuryluk of Parma Heights, was killed in the head-on crash.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 36-year-old Seven Hills woman, was seriously injured.

Police say there were six children in the Honda and three suffered injuries, including a 1-year-old boy who stopped breathing. According to police, a nurse at the scene administered CPR on the boy and was able to resuscitate him.

The woman and three injured children, who range from ages 1 to 11, were taken to MetroHealth.

Investigation reveals the Subaru was traveling westbound on Snow Road and crossed the intersection at State Road when it traveled into the eastbound lane, striking the Honda head-on.

The crash remains under investigation. Conditions on the injured woman and children have not been provided.

