Lakewood police officer accused of breaking teen's jaw at library

LAKEWOOD - A federal lawsuit has been filed alleging a Lakewood police officer assaulted a teenager at the library.

The incident happened at Lakewood Public Library’s Madison branch back in November, according to court records.

The complaint alleges officer Kevin Jones used excessive force against a 17-year-old girl, “breaking her jaw and causing her other physical and emotional injuries.” It goes on to say during the alleged struggle that the teen “fell face first into the floor, breaking her jaw when [the officer] landed on top of her.”

The plaintiff’s attorney Subodh Chandra sent surveillance video of the incident as well as footage from the officer’s body camera to Channel 3 News.

According to the complaint, the officer was “engaged in secondary employment at the branch” when the incident happened.

When we looked into Officer Jones Performance Reports we found many strengthens records show the officer always handles his assignments and Requires little to no supervision. But we also found weaknesses in his files stating, "He Needs to continue to exercise patience with members of the public.

Other Lakewood police officers are named as defendants, accused of waiting to get the teenager medical assistance.

In a statement to WKYC, Lakewood officials said a hearing was held about the incident on December 19 "for using unreasonable and unwarranted force, bringing discredit to the Lakewood Police Department and not activating his body worn camera at the appropriate time."

The officer was issued a 40 hour unpaid suspension, isn't allowed to work off-duty at the library, and received additional training, according to the city.

Read the full statement below.

The city also released the officer's personnel file.

