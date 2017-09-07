Ohio court won't delay execution of condemned Parma killer of 2

COLUMBUS (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the request of a condemned killer to delay next week's execution while he pursues an appeal.



Death row inmate Gary Otte wants the death penalty declared unconstitutional in his case because he was under 21 at the time of the crime.



The court denied Otte's request for a delay Thursday.



Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.



Gov. John Kasich has rejected a request for clemency made by Otte's attorneys.

