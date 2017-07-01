Ohio EPA: Berea water safe to drink

water faucet (Photo: Thinkstock)

BEREA - After initial concerns, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has determined Berea's water treatment plant is "presently in compliance with state and federal lead levels."

The city announced the detection of lead in the water earlier this week, after routine tests shows two samples above the acceptable amount required for safe drinking.

However, after further examination, the Ohio EPA stated that 90 percent of tested samples were at or below 8.27 Micrograms per liter (µg/L), far below the limit of 15 µg/L.

Had the 90th percentile reached that level, the water would have been considered unsafe, forcing the city to take further action.

Berea officials are still encouraging residents to independently test their own water for possible reimbursement.

Details can be found on the city's water plant webpage.

