Parents of East Cleveland child found wandering streets arraigned on child abuse charges

The parents of a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets of East Cleveland last Sunday have officially been charged with permitting child abuse.

Demershion Taylor, 30, and Earcielee Chisholm, 34, were arraigned in East Cleveland Municipal Court today and also face charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and endangering children. Bond has been set at $1 million.

The 4-year-old was found near Hayden and Elsinore Aves. Sunday morning with what police called "linear burn marks" on his wrists, an indication that he may have been bound. His parents didn't even know he had been missing, and both were arrested. Additionally the boy and seven other children in the home were placed into foster care.

This is not the first time Demershion Taylor has been in trouble with the law: Court records show he previously plead guilty to charges of sexual imposition, assault, and drug trafficking.

